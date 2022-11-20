Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

To the Editor:

Within the last week there have been several letters about The Villages people being stuck up, full of themselves, etc.,etc.

I’ve been here three years and have experienced some people acting that way, but not all people. I have been talked to, waiting in line, walking through a store, eating at a restaurant etc., and have had some very interesting conversations. Some of these people have become friends.

People acting stuck up, full of themselves, etc., has no age group or geographic area. The best advice I have is that it’s better to ignore them.

Sandy Zawistoski

Historic Side of The Villages