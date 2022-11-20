Wray Gibson

Wray Douglas Gibson, 75, of Collingwood, Ontario, Canada passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Wray will be remembered as the loving father of Nicole (Stephen) Woodall and Brooke (Adam) Gibson and adored grandfather of Madeleine, Callum, Abigail, and Blake. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and partner Sandra Sartor and her family. Family was most important to Wray; he was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with each of them. He will also be missed by his #1 companion, Harry, his beloved dog.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario to parents Fred (Bunny) and Catherine (Kay), Wray was brother to Lorna, Murray, Garry, Judy, Robin, and Bobby. Always one to lend a hand, he was a treasure to behold and was loved by his family, friends, including those in: the Greater Toronto Area, Collingwood, and The Villages in Florida. Wray was always a visionary in business, focusing on energy conservation and the environment. He ran his successful building solutions company, Energy Management Systems, EMS/DACS for over 25 years, before selling upon retirement. Visitation will be held on Sunday November 27, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood Chapel. Plans for a celebration of life to be held in the spring 2023 to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made in Wray’s memory.