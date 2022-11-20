54.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

Wray Gibson

By Staff Report
Wray Gibson
Wray Gibson

Wray Douglas Gibson, 75, of Collingwood, Ontario, Canada passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Wray will be remembered as the loving father of Nicole (Stephen) Woodall and Brooke (Adam) Gibson and adored grandfather of Madeleine, Callum, Abigail, and Blake. He will be deeply missed by his best friend and partner Sandra Sartor and her family. Family was most important to Wray; he was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with each of them. He will also be missed by his #1 companion, Harry, his beloved dog.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario to parents Fred (Bunny) and Catherine (Kay), Wray was brother to Lorna, Murray, Garry, Judy, Robin, and Bobby. Always one to lend a hand, he was a treasure to behold and was loved by his family, friends, including those in: the Greater Toronto Area, Collingwood, and The Villages in Florida. Wray was always a visionary in business, focusing on energy conservation and the environment. He ran his successful building solutions company, Energy Management Systems, EMS/DACS for over 25 years, before selling upon retirement. Visitation will be held on Sunday November 27, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood Chapel. Plans for a celebration of life to be held in the spring 2023 to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made in Wray’s memory.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Photos