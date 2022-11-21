75.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 21, 2022
ABC of Dementia Workshops coming up at Lady Lake Library

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec. 16 in room 204 at the library at 225 W. Guava St.   

“Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia,” said Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage.

While they are designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.

While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged. 

For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].

