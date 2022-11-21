Joan Hughes Hutchinson a former Greenwich, CT. resident, gracefully Passed Away on October 25, 2022 in Chesapeake Virginia.

Born in Pittsfield Massachusetts she was the daughter of the late John E and Florence S Hughes of Stamford Connecticut. She was a graduate of Stamford High School, the Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing and Saint Josephs college in Standish Maine. She retired in 1995 after more than 20 years as nurse epidemiologists at the Stamford Hospital, Stamford CT. She had been a member of the Presbyterian Church of Old Greenwich, the nurses alumni of Greenwich Hospital, had played French horn with many local symphony orchestra’s and was active in community affairs before retiring to Florida in 1999.

Joan was an original member of the Villages nurses club, served as an honorary member of the Villages Rotary club, served on the community Advisory Board of the Villages Hospital and enjoyed water aerobics, mahjongg, reading, traveling, music and her family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 57 years John A Hutchinson III of the Villages, Florida.

She is survived by two sons John A. Hutchinson of Elizabeth city North Carolina, James A. Hutchinson of Colebrook, New Hampshire and a daughter Jill E. Leach of Virginia Beach, Virginia. During her lifetime Joan was blessed with nine grand children and 18 great grand children.

Memorial Service and Internment at The First Congregational Church, Old Greenwich, CT. In the spring 2023 date to be announced.