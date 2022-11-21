75.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 21, 2022
John Bartram DAR Chapter hears from speakers about Korean War

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed Major General John R. McWaters and Master Sgt. William McLaughlin at their monthly meeting on Friday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

McWaters, who served in Korea with the 13th Combat Battalion from 1950-1953, is presently Commander of the Korean War Veterans Association, KWVA, Chapter #169, the largest chapter in Florida.

The DAR presented certificates to Major General John R. McWaters and Master Sgt. William McLaughlin 2
The DAR presented certificates to Major General John R. McWaters and Master Sgt. William McLaughlin for their presentation.

Following a brief introduction, McWaters presented a 39-minute video, written and produced by McLaughlin of the KWVA local chapter, titled “The Korean War: The Forgotten War.” This comprehensive video presented six basic segments providing an understand of the geography of the Korean peninsula, the history of the population, the creation of the historic division of north and south Korea, the Armistice Agreement to achieve peace, and the summary of events of the Korean War and its consequences.

The video is used in high schools to educate young students about this important and ongoing chapter of American history. McWaters and KWVA continue to grow their chapter and educational outreach video. The local chapter of the KWVA is http://www.kwva169.org.

