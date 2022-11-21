65.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 21, 2022
Keep Thanksgiving fun and festive as well as safe

By Villages-News Editorial

Thanksgiving is here this week and that means cooking a big meal and playing host to guest in our homes.

While Thanksgiving will be fun and festive, it’s also a time to be extra careful, particularly when many of our guests will be youngsters.

Here are a few tips to remember around the kitchen:

  • Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.
  • Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it
  • Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
  • Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
  • Keep knives out of the reach of children.
  • Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
  • Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
  • Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
  • Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

