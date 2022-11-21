75.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 21, 2022
Lost snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI charge in The Villages

By Staff Report
A lost snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages.

Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. was found by Community Watch at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday “slumped over and asleep in the driver seat of the golf cart” in the area of Bailey Trail and Pelican Path in the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Community Watch driver tried using a flashlight to try to rouse Beatty, but when she was unsuccessful, she contacted law enforcement.

When a deputy arrived, Beatty was on his phone. He told the deputy he was on his way home and got lost while using Google maps to navigate. The deputy detected “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” He said he had been drinking Bud Light beer and admitted he’d probably had too much, the report said.

Beatty almost fell down when he stepped out of the golf cart and “could not stand without being assisted.” He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. The report noted that Beatty “had urinated himself multiple times while on the way to the detention center.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

