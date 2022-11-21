75.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 21, 2022
Man wanted on aggravated battery warrant nabbed in vehicle with heavily tinted windows

By Staff Report
David Wallace
David Wallace IV

A man wanted on an aggravated battery warrant was taken into custody after he has pulled over while driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

David Wallace IV, 20, of Summerfield, was driving a black Honda at about 1 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the vehicle’s windows that had a “dark non-transparent tint,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found that Wallace was driving on a license that has been suspended for failure to pay traffic fines. Wallace also was wanted on warrants charging him with aggravated battery on a pregnant female, false imprisonment and battery by strangulation.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $21,000 bond.

