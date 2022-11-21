Multi-modal path will be closed near Cottages at Summer Chase

SECO Energy will be performing maintenance on an electrical utility located near the multi-modal path north of Savannah Recreation Center and El Camino Real. The location is near the Cottages at Summer Chase.

For the safety of both the public and the maintenance crew, access to the multi-modal path will be closed at Larranaga Loop and Privada Drive for approximately 24 hours beginning the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. Regular multi-modal traffic along Buena Vista Boulevard will not be impacted.

If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.