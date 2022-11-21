Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

To the Editor:
Put the Recreation News online instead of printing a million hard copies for the recreation centers and The Villages Daily Sun. Check out the savings for one year – nearly half a million dollars!
BB Handley
Village of Piedmont
