Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

Monday, November 21, 2022
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Put the Recreation News online instead of printing a million hard copies for the recreation centers and The Villages Daily Sun. Check out the savings for one year – nearly half a million dollars!

BB Handley
Village of Piedmont

 

