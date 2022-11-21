Steve Louis Urosevich, age 78, of The Villages, FL passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Steve was born on February 16, 1944 in Omaha, the first born to Steve and Helen Urosevich. He graduated from Westside High School, Omaha in 1962. At the age of 20, Steve enlisted into the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He served in a MASH unit while stationed there. As a result of his service the G.I. Bill allowed him to pursue a Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Business Administration with emphasis on Hospital Administration. He went on to head hospitals in Glasgow MT, Neligh and Nebraska City NE, Pontiac and Rockford IL, and St. Croix Falls, WI. At the age of 69 Steve came out of retirement and was the Chief Operating Officer of Health Services for Nebraska Correctional Services until he fully retired in 2013.

Steve was preceded in death by parents, Steve and Helen; and nephew, Nicholas Varda Urosevich. He is survived by wife, Crystal of Florida; daughter-in-law, Leigh (Brett) Gregor of Florida; son, Chris (Jami) and granddaughters, Claire, Kate, and Molly Urosevich all of Illinois; daughter, Nicky (Ryan) and grandchildren Macy, Maccoy, and Micah Holtam of Nebraska; brothers, Todd (Mary), and Bob (Julie) Urosevich; and sister, SueAnn (Mike) Devereaux, all of Nebraska. He is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews and their respective spouses.

Steve was loved and admired by all folks who worked for him, and all the health care workers that cared for him as his health deteriorated. Steve was a huge fan of his grandchildren (and children), the Huskers (even when they lost, which is often), his loving wife and his chihuahua, Cash, who spent hours on his lap over the past few years.

CELEBRATION of LIFE is scheduled for Sunday, May 28th, 2023, in Omaha. Location and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be used at the family’s discretion.