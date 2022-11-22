69.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Villagers’ daughter arrested on DUI charges after crash sends two people to ER

By Meta Minton
The daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash sent two people to an emergency room.

Courtney Allison Pressley, 47, who lives at 335 Pacolet Terrace in the Village of Caroline, had been involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 468 and Griffin Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her vehicle had collided with a Toyota pickup. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota pickup were transported by Lake EMS to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

The police officers who were investigating the accident earlier in the day had an encounter with Pressley at the Fruitland Park Blues, Brews and BBQ event. At that event, Pressley had been drinking a Bud Light beer and slurred her words.

The Illinois native, who noted she takes antidepressants, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample. Upon arrival at the jail, officers found that she had urinated on herself. She was booked on charges of driving under the influence and DUI-crash with injuries. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

Her vehicle was towed by Ace’s Towing.

