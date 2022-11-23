Driver with beer arrested on DUI charge after running off road in construction zone

A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.

Wright told the police officer she “just needed to get her car back on the road.” The officer explained that the vehicle “was completely off the ground” and would be need to be towed. Wright’s speech was “slurred” and she seemed “confused,” the report said.

Wright struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .168 and .167 blood alcohol content. An inventory of her vehicle turned up a 24-pack of Natural Light beer. Five beers were missing and one unopened beer was in a red Solo cup in the front passenger seat.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.