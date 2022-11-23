71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...

Driver with beer arrested on DUI charge after running off road in construction zone

By Staff Report
Carol Sharia Wright
Carol Sharia Wright

A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.

Wright told the police officer she “just needed to get her car back on the road.” The officer explained that the vehicle “was completely off the ground” and would be need to be towed. Wright’s speech was “slurred” and she seemed “confused,” the report said.

Wright struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .168 and .167 blood alcohol content. An inventory of her vehicle turned up a 24-pack of Natural Light beer. Five beers were missing and one unopened beer was in a red Solo cup in the front passenger seat.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about traffic in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident expresses worries about traffic in and around The Villages.

What if Trump is the 2024 GOP nominee?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some questions about the possibility of former President Trump winning the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

So what’s the truth about The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader who watches “The Villages Newcomers” wonders about the rosy portrait of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Faulty conclusion from Daily Sun writer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident finds fault with a conclusion drawn by a writer for The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos