Replacement water tower arrives in Brownwood in time for holiday season

By Meta Minton

A replacement water tower has arrived at Brownwood Paddock Square in time for the holiday season.

The previous water tower, along with the matching windmill, were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.

The new water tower has been erected at Brownwwood Paddock Square in time for Christmas
The new water tower has been erected at Brownwood Paddock Square in time for Christmas.

The original cost of the demolition and reconstruction of the windmill and water tower was estimated to be $225,000, with funding to come from residents living south of County Road 466. That figure set off a firestorm of criticism, with members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee scrambling for a more palatable solution.

PWAC members voted in favor of a $126,756, bid that would replace the structures, this time using Corten and galvanized steel.

The new windmill has yet to be erected at the square.

