To the Editor:

I am very concerned about the amount of traffic I am seeing, as well as the lack of safe driving. Cars drive far too fast up and down lanes in parking lots. Using a signal is not only courteous, but could be responsible for a drop in accidents. I think this is especially true, when navigating roundabouts. I ask everyone to slow down, respect stop signs and lights.

Thayne Pearson

Village of Winifred