Attorney General Ashley Moody issues warning to Black Friday shoppers

This Black Friday, Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians to watch out for scams and criminals who try to take advantage of consumers searching for holiday deals.

Last year’s data shows that Black Friday sales increased by more than 12 percent from the year before.

With holiday shopping already under way, Attorney General Moody is providing tips and resources to protect consumers.

“Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. With many Floridians out searching for the best deals, scammers and thieves may look to take advantage. If you are participating, be sure to take steps to guard against some of the more common crimes and scams surrounding holiday shopping,” Moody said.

For a safer Black Friday shopping experience, Moody offers these tips: