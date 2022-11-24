79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 24, 2022
type here...

Attorney General Ashley Moody issues warning to Black Friday shoppers

By Staff Report
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This Black Friday, Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians to watch out for scams and criminals who try to take advantage of consumers searching for holiday deals.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Last year’s data shows that Black Friday sales increased by more than 12 percent from the year before.

With holiday shopping already under way, Attorney General Moody is providing tips and resources to protect consumers.

“Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. With many Floridians out searching for the best deals, scammers and thieves may look to take advantage. If you are participating, be sure to take steps to guard against some of the more common crimes and scams surrounding holiday shopping,” Moody said.

For a safer Black Friday shopping experience, Moody offers these tips:

  • Don’t leave any valuable items in the car;
  • Keep purse or wallet in eyesight at all times and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash;
  • Be wary of too-good-to-be-true offers;
  • Only use a credit card since they have extra protections; and
  • Stay alert of surroundings and avoid aggressive crowds.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

So many complaints from Villagers

A resident of the Cottages at Summer Chase offers an observation of the numerous complaints of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about traffic in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident expresses worries about traffic in and around The Villages.

Photos