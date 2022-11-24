79 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 24, 2022
BMW driver apprehended with drugs after swerving all over roadway

By Staff Report
Joseph Antony Gootee
The driver of a BMW was apprehended with drugs after swerving all over a roadway in Wildwood.

Joseph Antony Gootee, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the black BMW sedan at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday westbound on State Road 44 when his swerving vehicle was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The BMW turned north onto County Road 475 and a traffic stop was initiated at County Road 475 and County Road 231.

Gootee, who was “very nervous,” got out of the car, lit up a cigarette and began making phone calls.

A small clear bag with white residue was “in plain sight” on the BMW’s center console. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine. “Drug paraphernalia and controlled substances” were also found in the vehicle.

The California native, who has a prior drug arrest in Sumter County, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

