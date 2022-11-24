Camp Villages registration for Christmas season will begin next week

Registration for the holiday edition of Camp Villages will begin next week.

Villagers can register their grandchildren for the fun beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 at CampVillages.com

Camp Villages will run Dec. 19 through 29 and will feature activities aimed at grandchildren ages 3 to 16. The fun will include a candy cane, bingo and hot cocoa, disc golf, holiday crafts and soccer. Participants will also have the chance to take home a photo with Santa Claus.

Check out the schedule below:

Download the schedule at this link: Camp Villages Christmas 2022 schedule