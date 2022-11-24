79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 24, 2022
type here...

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages.

Brownwood Paddock Square

The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion.

christmas tree 2 signed Copy
A crew recently put the finishing touches on the Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

The second tree lighting event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The lineup of performers will include The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and the Aloha O’ Ka Hula dancers. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children.

Spanish Springs Town Square

The final lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. Earlier that afternoon, the Christmas parade will step off at 3 p.m. This year, the Christmas Parade has been moved from the polo fields to Spanish Springs Town Square.

All Christmas tree lighting festivals will take place from 4 to 9 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

So many complaints from Villagers

A resident of the Cottages at Summer Chase offers an observation of the numerous complaints of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about traffic in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident expresses worries about traffic in and around The Villages.

Photos