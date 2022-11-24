79 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit

By Staff Report
Joseph Carter

A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit.

The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on charges of theft and burglary and released after posting $7,000 bond.

Carter had been arrested in October after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

