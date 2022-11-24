Villager locks herself in bathroom and dials 911 to escape attack

A Villager locked herself in her bathroom and dialed 911 to escape an attack in her home.

The woman arrived about 2:30 p.m. this past Sunday at her home on Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar and began to unload groceries, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Nicholas Basil Ricci, 30, who also lives at the home, began to help her, but she noticed his “attitude was off.”

Ricci began to randomly slam doors in the residence. When the woman asked him what was wrong, he told her to leave him alone and threatened to stab her. She encouraged him to take his medication, but the native New Yorker who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 260 pounds “took an aggressive stance” and began to yell at the woman. He pushed her on the back, causing her shoulder to hit a door jam.

Fearing for her safety, she called 911 and locked herself in a bathroom.

Ricci got into the woman’s car and fled the scene. When he eventually returned to the home, he was arrested on a charge of felony battery.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond where he remained on Thanksgiving Day.