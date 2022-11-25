80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 25, 2022
75-year-old Villager sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating probation

By Staff Report
A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating her probation.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Chandler was sentenced Nov. 17 to 90 days in jail for violating her probation on a charge of driving under the influence.

Her time behind bars began after a DUI arrest in June. Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation, but violated her probation by failing to show up for her work detail. After spending 11 days in jail, she drove her Mercedes to her probation office, despite the fact her license had been suspended as part of her DUI sentence. She has been jailed since that ill-fated visit to the probation office.

