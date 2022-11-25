Brownwood will host first Christmas tree lighting event in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages.

Brownwood Paddock Square

The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion.

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

The second tree lighting event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The lineup of performers will include The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and the Aloha O’ Ka Hula dancers. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children.

Spanish Springs Town Square

The final lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. Earlier that afternoon, the Christmas parade will step off at 3 p.m. This year, the Christmas Parade has been moved from the polo fields to Spanish Springs Town Square.

All Christmas tree lighting festivals will take place from 4 to 9 p.m.