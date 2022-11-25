80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...

Brownwood will host first Christmas tree lighting event in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages.

Brownwood Paddock Square

The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion.

The new water tower has been erected at Brownwwood Paddock Square in time for Christmas
The Christmas tree is up next to the new water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

The second tree lighting event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The lineup of performers will include The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and the Aloha O’ Ka Hula dancers. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children.

Spanish Springs Town Square

The final lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. Earlier that afternoon, the Christmas parade will step off at 3 p.m. This year, the Christmas Parade has been moved from the polo fields to Spanish Springs Town Square.

All Christmas tree lighting festivals will take place from 4 to 9 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

Photos