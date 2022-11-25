Fence replacement scheduled to begin Monday along El Camino Real

Southern Pro Fence is scheduled to begin fence replacement along El Camino Real on Monday, Nov. 28 and work is anticipated to be completed within a few weeks. The areas that are being replaced are along Caribe Drive and Tamarindo Drive that back up to El Camino Real.

For a clear work area for the crews, the District Office is requesting that all landscaping be cut back two feet from the fence and any hardscaping and stones be pulled back from the fence post to give ample room for the replacement. Residents are to remove personal items that are attached to the fence as well.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.