80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...

Fence replacement scheduled to begin Monday along El Camino Real

By Staff Report

Southern Pro Fence is scheduled to begin fence replacement along El Camino Real on Monday, Nov. 28 and work is anticipated to be completed within a few weeks. The areas that are being replaced are along Caribe Drive and Tamarindo Drive that back up to El Camino Real.

For a clear work area for the crews, the District Office is requesting that all landscaping be cut back two feet from the fence and any hardscaping and stones be pulled back from the fence post to give ample room for the replacement. Residents are to remove personal items that are attached to the fence as well.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

Photos