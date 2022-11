Milling and resurfacing work will take place next week on Buena Vista Boulevard north of the intersection with State Road 44 in The Villages.

The work will take place Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29.

One lane will be closed at a time approaching the intersection. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the Buena Vista Boulevard and State Road 44 intersection. Lane closures will be utilized during the daytime. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way.