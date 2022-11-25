Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Great letter, Terrance Wilson. I agree with every word you wrote. If everyone voted, or did anything political, with their brains, our country would be back on top again with pride, peace, sanity and good relations all around. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could buy food and gas at normal prices instead of depleting our bank accounts?

If you stop and think: Are things better today? Are your stocks doing wonderful? Is your money making more money with higher interest rates? Are people doing wonderful things in their state or are more people being gunned down? Are your grandchildren going to be OK with this world as it’s going today?

Gerri DiGiorgio

Villa Alexandria