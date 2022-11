Villagers can start booking their New Year’s Eve reservations on Thursday, Dec. 1 for use of recreation centers here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Residents can begin booking their room reservations on Dec. 1. You can download the form here: Facility-Reservation-Application

You can email the completed form to [email protected] or deliver it to the following recreation centers – La Hacienda, SeaBreeze, Fenney or Ezell.

For additional information call (352) 674-1800.