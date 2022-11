To the Editor:

I’m in the Villages less than 1 year and already got an increase in amenities. Really? . Hmmm. Ten thousand new homes being built and all going to pay fees. We already pay HOA and maintenance. The board can’t think all that live in The Villages have an endless supply of income. I am requesting to see all the monthly bills for the amenity fee that all of us pay for each month.

Gary Defalco

Hammock at Fenny