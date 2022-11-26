A message for the complainers

To the Editor:

There are two types of people in this world. Nothing highlights this dichotomy better than these posts. Some people have a positive outlook towards life, always looking for what’s good in the world, and sharing that joy with others. Then there are those who are the complete opposite, who constantly complain about everything (even things that have nothing to do with them), always playing the victim, making sure everyone around them shares in the misery (it loves company). We live in a wonderful community. The opportunity for happiness is exactly what The Villages offers. But remember, when you move here there might be a change in climate, or a change in scenery, but what doesn’t change is YOU. If you were a happy person before, you’ll be happy here. If you’ve been miserable your whole life, an address change won’t make any difference. Just keep it down, will ya? Some of us are trying to enjoy ourselves.

Jeffrey D. Van Sant Sr.

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens