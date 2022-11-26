76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...

A message for the complainers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There are two types of people in this world. Nothing highlights this dichotomy better than these posts. Some people have a positive outlook towards life, always looking for what’s good in the world, and sharing that joy with others. Then there are those who are the complete opposite, who constantly complain about everything (even things that have nothing to do with them), always playing the victim, making sure everyone around them shares in the misery (it loves company). We live in a wonderful community. The opportunity for happiness is exactly what The Villages offers. But remember, when you move here there might be a change in climate, or a change in scenery, but what doesn’t change is YOU. If you were a happy person before, you’ll be happy here. If you’ve been miserable your whole life, an address change won’t make any difference. Just keep it down, will ya? Some of us are trying to enjoy ourselves.

Jeffrey D. Van Sant Sr.
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

Photos