Founding member of Guess Who and BTO coming to The Sharon

Randy Bachman, a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is coming to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Bachman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in a show to support Leesburg Center for the Arts.

Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told is a guided journey through the last 30 years of popular music presented by one of the greatest rock legends of our time.

In an intimate setting inspired by his award-winning radio program Vinyl Tap, Bachman weaves together the iconic hits of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Fans enter a retrospective journey of his career through his master storytelling and voluminous musical knowledge.

His son Tal Bachman joins him with new stories of growing up with a rock star dad and Randy’s epic saga of his lost and found guitar. Hear Tal’s hit “She’s So High” plus some hidden surprises from their upcoming father and son record, Bachman & Bachman.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352)753-3229.