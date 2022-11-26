77.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Huge Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This huge alligator with a big toothy grin was greeting everyone on the boardwalk at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Maybe you should stay home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says that the people who are unhappy should probably stay home.

People in The Villages are not stuck up

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that The Villages is getting to be a big place, but argues that people are not stuck up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A message for the complainers

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that many are enjoying life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He has a message for the complainers.

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

