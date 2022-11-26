68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...

Joseph Femminella

By Staff Report
Joseph Femminella
Joseph Femminella

Joseph Femminella (Joe the Kid) was born 12/15/1930 in South Hempstead, New York passed away on 11/20/2022 in The Villages, Florida.

He was 91 years old. Joe served as a Corporal in the Korean War from 11/10/1948 – 11/09/1951.

After Korea, he was a Golden Glove feather weight boxing Champion.

He had a long career as a Mail Carrier in West Hempstead, New York.

After his retirement, he managed maintenance at Driftwood Day Camp in Melville, New York.

He always loved training and flying pigeons, it was a family tradition. Joe’s loft was called the Post Office Loft.

Joe loved sports, he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play ball. The thing he loved most was being a Pop’s to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marge (Mum Mum).

Joe is survived by his three sons, Anthony (Regina), Donald (Patricia) and John (Karen).

Pop’s is survived by his six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kenneth), Donald (Melissa), James (Sarah), Thomas, Marianne (Blake) and John (Amanda). He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Kate, Drew, Juliet, Elizabeth, Mila and Brody. Joe’s seventh great grandchild is due in December.

Joe loved his dog Daisy.

There will be a viewing for family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and then he will be laid to rest at Bushnell Military Cemetery in Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

Photos