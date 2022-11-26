Joseph Femminella (Joe the Kid) was born 12/15/1930 in South Hempstead, New York passed away on 11/20/2022 in The Villages, Florida.

He was 91 years old. Joe served as a Corporal in the Korean War from 11/10/1948 – 11/09/1951.

After Korea, he was a Golden Glove feather weight boxing Champion.

He had a long career as a Mail Carrier in West Hempstead, New York.

After his retirement, he managed maintenance at Driftwood Day Camp in Melville, New York.

He always loved training and flying pigeons, it was a family tradition. Joe’s loft was called the Post Office Loft.

Joe loved sports, he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play ball. The thing he loved most was being a Pop’s to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marge (Mum Mum).

Joe is survived by his three sons, Anthony (Regina), Donald (Patricia) and John (Karen).

Pop’s is survived by his six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kenneth), Donald (Melissa), James (Sarah), Thomas, Marianne (Blake) and John (Amanda). He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Kate, Drew, Juliet, Elizabeth, Mila and Brody. Joe’s seventh great grandchild is due in December.

Joe loved his dog Daisy.

There will be a viewing for family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and then he will be laid to rest at Bushnell Military Cemetery in Florida.