To the Editor:

Isn’t it a shame that we don’t like to share our squares for everyone and even our restaurants with “outsiders”? I think it is so great that the older generation here has a place to go to mingle and get up and dance. What has happened to the Friendliest Hometown. I have been here 18 years and it does my heart good to see the seniors and “outsiders” smiling and have a good time. If you don’t like seeing it, maybe you should stay home. Just a thought. Smile and enjoy all the great things we have here and your golden years.

Brenda White

Village of Summerhill