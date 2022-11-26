77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...

Maybe you should stay home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Isn’t it a shame that we don’t like to share our squares for everyone and even our restaurants with “outsiders”? I think it is so great that the older generation here has a place to go to mingle and get up and dance. What has happened to the Friendliest Hometown. I have been here 18 years and it does my heart good to see the seniors and “outsiders” smiling and have a good time. If you don’t like seeing it, maybe you should stay home. Just a thought. Smile and enjoy all the great things we have here and your golden years.

Brenda White
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People in The Villages are not stuck up

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that The Villages is getting to be a big place, but argues that people are not stuck up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A message for the complainers

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that many are enjoying life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He has a message for the complainers.

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos