Saturday, November 26, 2022
People in The Villages are not stuck up

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The current population of The Villages is over 140,000, with over 71,000 homes. To give you some perspective, The Villages’s population is greater than Manhattan, and if it was a city in Florida, it would rank #14, just behind Gainesville on the list of over 500 cities. When the snowbirds arrive, the population increases by 12,000-14,000. Not everybody, on everyday is going to be Cheery. But, we do have a bunch of stuck-ups.
I’ve been living in The Villages 12 years. Have people ignored me when passing me in a parking lot? Yes. I do that occasionally. Usually I have something on my mind, or in a bad mood. Some people will be rude when standing in a long line. They’ll be abrupt with me if I seemed to be getting ahead of them. When I compare people in the bubble versus out, it’s no contest. The Villages wins.

Glenn Rosazza
Village of DeLuna

 

