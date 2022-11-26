Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square.

It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier.

The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.

The original cost of the demolition and reconstruction of the windmill and water tower was estimated to be $225,000, with funding to come from residents living south of County Road 466. That figure set off a firestorm of criticism, with members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee scrambling for a more palatable solution.

PWAC members voted in favor of a $126,756, bid that would replace the structures, this time using Corten and galvanized steel.