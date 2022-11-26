VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail

A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars.

Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10.

O’Rourke was arrested after he was found with marijuana in his pickup truck at Southern Trace Plaza. He provided deputies with a false name and a bogus birthdate, which suggested he was 16. Deputies found O’Rourke’s driver’s license in his wallet, allowing them to discover his true identity. That same day, he was involved in a dispute about a cover installed on his iPhone at the Asurion Tech store.

The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer had been arrested Aug. 24 after a jealousy-fueled brawl this summer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in The Villages.

As a result of those arrests, he has been placed on probation for one year.