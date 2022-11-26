77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...

VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail

By Staff Report
Alec Pearson O'Rourke
Alec Pearson O’Rourke

A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars.

Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10.

O’Rourke was arrested after he was found with marijuana in his pickup truck at Southern Trace Plaza. He provided deputies with a false name and a bogus birthdate, which suggested he was 16. Deputies found O’Rourke’s driver’s license in his wallet, allowing them to discover his true identity. That same day, he was involved in a dispute about a cover installed on his iPhone at the Asurion Tech store.

The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer had been arrested Aug. 24 after a jealousy-fueled brawl this summer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in The Villages.

As a result of those arrests, he has been placed on probation for one year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe you should stay home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says that the people who are unhappy should probably stay home.

People in The Villages are not stuck up

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that The Villages is getting to be a big place, but argues that people are not stuck up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A message for the complainers

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that many are enjoying life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He has a message for the complainers.

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Terrance Wilson got it right in his Letter to the Editor

A Villa Alexandria resident applauds previous Letter to the Editor writer Terrance Wilson. See what she has to say.

Photos