Village of DeLuna woman loses license after DUI crash

A Village of DeLuna woman will lose her license after her arrest on a drunk driving charge after a car crash.

Cynthia Lee Houck, 60, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Sept. 13 on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A police officer could “immediately detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Houck, who was driving on a Virginia driver’s license. She had “slurred and stuttered speech and struggled to formulate sentences,” the report said. She had difficulty maintaining her balance during field sobriety exercises. A hard plastic cup was found in her vehicle and it was half full of a beverage that smelled like alcohol. The “entire interior” of her vehicle “smelled like an alcoholic beverage as well,” the report said.

Houck “refused to provide an adequate measurable breath sample” even though she was given four opportunities to do so.