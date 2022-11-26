77.6 F
Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail

By Staff Report
A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail.

James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Earlier this month, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies became aware the Mellor had contacted his ex-wife from jail. She has had a domestic violence injunction against him since 2019.

When Mellor was before a judge in September after his most recent arrest, the judge made it clear to Mellor that he should not be contacting his ex-wife. However, a deputy checked Mellor’s phone log at the jail and found he had made two phone calls to his ex-wife. The calls were placed on Nov. 1 and Nov. 10.

He is now facing additional charges of violation of a court order.

Mellor is being held without bond at the jail.

In 2019, Mellor was arrested after The Villages Charter School staff alerted social services that a student had reported her mother had been threatened by Mellor with a gun over the holidays. The case was later dropped when the prosecutor’s office determined that the victim, who was Mellor’s ex-wife, possibly “coached and influenced the juvenile victim,” according to an announcement of no information from the state attorney’s office.

