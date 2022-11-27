81.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Amenity fees and shutting off our water

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There are a multitude of reasons why we got behind in our amenities fees. My wife and I moved down here for my wife’s health. And I’m quite embarrassed to even put this out there however, I was absolutely astonished when they turned our water off at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on the day before Thanksgiving I didn’t receive my paycheck until midnight on the 23rd. And did not have an opportunity to pay the bill that was a total of $35, so my wife and I have spent all weekend without water. And again, I am quite embarrassed it’s my fault for getting behind just think that it was a stretch to do it the day before Thanksgiving.

Jonathan Eicher
Village of Rio Ponderosa

 

