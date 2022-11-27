81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 27, 2022
type here...

Author of book on president’s faith to speak at church in The Villages

By Staff Report

Witness to DignityThe Rev. Russell Levenson, rector of the largest Episcopal church in America and author of the new book, “Witness to Dignity: The Life & Faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush,” will speak next month at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages

He will deliver the sermon at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on Sunday, Dec. 11 and will also give a presentation at 3 p.m. that day on his findings in writing this book. Levenson will speak of the faith that guided the former president.

“This book is a fresh reminder of the goodness to which the world was privy during the years of public service of President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush,” said Levenson. “It is a goodness that followed them to their very last breath, and inspired tens of millions to reconsider their own contribution to the world beyond one’s personal being.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thank you to The Villages Public Safety Department

A Village of Fenney resident is grateful to The Villages Public Safety Department which responded to her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Maybe you should stay home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says that the people who are unhappy should probably stay home.

People in The Villages are not stuck up

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that The Villages is getting to be a big place, but argues that people are not stuck up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A message for the complainers

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that many are enjoying life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He has a message for the complainers.

The Villages is not a gated private community

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds his fellow residents that this is not a gated community and “outsiders” have every right to visit the town squares.

Photos