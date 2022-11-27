Author of book on president’s faith to speak at church in The Villages

The Rev. Russell Levenson, rector of the largest Episcopal church in America and author of the new book, “Witness to Dignity: The Life & Faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush,” will speak next month at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages

He will deliver the sermon at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on Sunday, Dec. 11 and will also give a presentation at 3 p.m. that day on his findings in writing this book. Levenson will speak of the faith that guided the former president.

“This book is a fresh reminder of the goodness to which the world was privy during the years of public service of President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush,” said Levenson. “It is a goodness that followed them to their very last breath, and inspired tens of millions to reconsider their own contribution to the world beyond one’s personal being.”