Sunday, November 27, 2022
Let’s get control over what is happening in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Citizens of The Villages, wake up and take a long hard, emotional-less look at the events taking place within and around The Villages. To be a safer and more pleasant community to live in, we have to say, no more, not I. Our community, The Villages is slowly becoming just like the crap holes many of us left to live here. We have the power to stop the crime, criminals, low-lifers, unchecked development, and other issues that affect our quality of life. Put the emotions away and let’s get it on, cleaning out the the issues and undesirable that are a clear and present danger to us.

Steve Wido
Village of Santiago

 

