Sex offender convicted in Boy Scout case temporarily moves back into The Villages

A man convicted of molesting a Boy Scout has temporarily moved back into The Villages.

Siegfried Hepp Jr., 61, on Nov. 21 registered a temporary address at 1214 Maria Court in the Village of Del Mar, which is the home of his father.

The younger Hepp was convicted in 2000 in Connecticut of sexually assaulting a Boy Scout in the mid-1970s.

Hepp originally moved into his father’s home earlier this year and registered a permanent address. However, Lady Lake police officers knocked on the door and notified the convicted sex he was in violation of an ordinance approved in 2019 by the Lady Lake Commission due to the home’s proximity to the Rio Grande Family Pool. After the visit from police, Hepp moved to the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake. He later moved to Motel 6 in Wildwood and eventually to the Budget Inn, also in Wildwood.

Hepp was convicted of sexually abusing the Boy Scout on three separate occasions, according to court documents. The first two abuses occurred when Hepp and the boy were at a Boy Scout camp. Hepp invited the boy to go fishing and when they were alone in the woods, Hepp showed the boy pornography and performed oral sex on him. On the third occasion, Hepp and the boy were at a Boy Scout jamboree. Hepp went into the boy’s tent at the end of the day, asked him to take his pants off and performed anal sex on him.

The victim later sued the Boy Scouts of America. During the trial, evidence showed that a worried parent wrote a letter to the Boy Scouts expressing concerns that Hepp was a child molester.