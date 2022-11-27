77.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Villager forced to remove decorative cranes after anonymous complaint

By Meta Minton

John Davis Ferron and his wife moved to the Village of St. James in 2020.

They loved their new home, including two “very nice looking cranes” already in their front planter. The birds were placed there by the previous owner and had been there for years.

Then came the dreaded knock on the front door by Community Standards. An anonymous complaint had been received about the birds.

The couple grudingly removed the cranes.

“However, many of our neighbors who also have cranes and other decor in there front yards are unaffected,” he said.

Ferron said it’s a perfect example as to why anonymous complaints should be eliminated.

The Village of St. James is located in Community Development District 8. That board of supervisors has decided to delay any discussion of potentially ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints, due to a longstanding legal battle over a little white cross in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors recently reviewed data after opting to end anonymous complaints about a year ago. CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow has declared the one-year experiment a success.

More and more Villagers say it’s time to stop accepting anonymous complaints.

“By permitting anonymous complaints we enable unnecessary, vengeful and frivolous complaints. This practice must be eliminated throughout The Villages,” said resident Stephanie Ulbrich. 

Yvonne Glover applauds the common-sense approach taken by CDD 5.

“I think that it is a great idea as there are just nasty people out there that complain about every little thing in other words making a mountain out of a mole hill,” she said.

Lynn Boorman of the Village of Santo Domingo is also a fan of the action taken by CDD 5.

“I agree that anonymous complaints should be stopped. People who have legitimate complaints should be accountable and responded to. I agree all districts should follow suit with this,” she said.

