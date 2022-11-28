58.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Carolyn Digiambatista

By Staff Report

Carolyn Digiambatista passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Nov 11, 2022.

She is survived by her partner in Life John Kazelis, Grand-daugther Reannan King-Australia, and Great Grandson Caleb King-Australia.

Carolyn was born on November 4th, 1941 in Philadelphia, P.A. She was a trailblazer. She worked for Boeing Corporation for 46 Years as a program data manager. Her Love of running, marathons, gym and body building. She finished the 97th Boston Marathon in 3:46 time in her age group. She completed N. Y. State Empire Building Steps several times. She was a special caregiver all of her life. We will sadly miss Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Conerstone Hospice-Casa Bella of the Villages.

