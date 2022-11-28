Carolyn Digiambatista passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Nov 11, 2022.

She is survived by her partner in Life John Kazelis, Grand-daugther Reannan King-Australia, and Great Grandson Caleb King-Australia.

Carolyn was born on November 4th, 1941 in Philadelphia, P.A. She was a trailblazer. She worked for Boeing Corporation for 46 Years as a program data manager. Her Love of running, marathons, gym and body building. She finished the 97th Boston Marathon in 3:46 time in her age group. She completed N. Y. State Empire Building Steps several times. She was a special caregiver all of her life. We will sadly miss Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Conerstone Hospice-Casa Bella of the Villages.