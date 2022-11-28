On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, loving mother, Charlotte Cummings passed away.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Cummings; mother Viola Connelly; father Charles Hickmott; step father Morgan Connelly; and two brothers Chuck Hickmott and Bruce Hickmott. She leaves behind one brother Walt Hickmott; and her three children, Meria (Mike) Warner, Beverly (Chuck) Demino and Richard H Cummings. She was blessed with six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and eight step grandchildren.

Charlotte was a wonderful and caring lady and loved by all she met. She worked at Lear corporation in Elsie, MI until she retired in 2001. In 2002 she and her husband moved to Summerfield, FL. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life for Charlotte Cummings will be on Dec 3, 2022 at 11:00am. If you want to come early you can come at 10:30am to talk with family and pay your respects. Location will be at Open Bible Lutheran Church, 4671 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, FL 34484.

If you want to send cards please send them to Beverly Demino at 3585 SE 140th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. Flowers can be sent to the church for the celebration of life.