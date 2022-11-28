Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace.

Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.

When he was found Wednesday near the loading dock at the restaurant, Pruchniak claimed he was there trying to get his job back, according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He was arrested on charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released the following day on his own recognizance.