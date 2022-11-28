68.7 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Get Microsoft Office for life at just $40 with this epic Cyber Monday price drop

By Sponsored Story

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are the ones that bring you an incredibly useful product at an amazing value—and we’ve got just the thing. Microsoft Office Professional, which would normally cost hundreds of dollars, is available through November 30 for only $40.

You’ve probably used MS Office at work and may have been looking for an affordable way to use it at home, too. Or perhaps you know a student who could benefit from a lifetime of Office software like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. At just $40 for a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, as opposed to cumbersome, expensive recurring fees, it’s a steal. And instead of purchasing a license for each app and then being stuck with that year’s version, you get the entire Office suite of software—plus upgrades—for less than it would cost to buy just MS Word. 

This license allows you to install MS Office on one Windows PC for personal or business use (or both!) and then have access to every included program, no monthly or annual fees required. The Professional package includes:

  • Microsoft Office Word for composing and editing documents
  • Microsoft Office Excel for making simple or complex spreadsheets
  • Microsoft Office PowerPoint for creating and presenting slideshows
  • Microsoft Office Outlook for sending, receiving, and organizing email
  • Microsoft Office Teams for real-time text chats and video calls
  • Microsoft Office OneNote for taking notes that can include images, videos, and more
  • Microsoft Office Publisher for designing flyers, invitations, calendars, and more
  • Microsoft Office Access for organizing large sets of information and data
  • Microsoft InfoPath for working with electronic forms

There’s so much you can do with Microsoft Office, even if you’re retired, and this is a great opportunity to pick up a lifetime license of the full software suite that you can access and download immediately after purchase. Thanks to a huge price drop for Cyber Monday, you’ll get a lifetime of Microsoft Office for 88% off and pay just $40, just one time—no special coupons needed, no codes to enter at checkout.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License – $39.99

Get the Cyber Monday Special

Prices subject to change.

