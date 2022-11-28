K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course

A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield.

Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.

The chase continued on U.S. Hwy. 441 and across County Road 42 “at a high rate of speed.” The deputy used his squad car to block the SUV’s path at the intersection of SE 90th Court and SE 140th Place. Lain got out of the SUV and fled on foot over a fence into Del Webb Spruce Creek. The sheriff’s office helicopter and a K-9 followed Lain to a golf course. The K-9 captured Lain, who had been arrested earlier this year in Wildwood.

Drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine were found in Lain’s SUV. He told deputies he was “stupid” and should not have fled.

He was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Marion County Jail on $38,000 bond.