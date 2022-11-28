Villager gets ‘$1 million bill’ as surprise on 80th birthday

Village of Charlotte resident Chuck Marcotte received a “$1 million bill” at his 80th birthday celebration.

The Villager received the bogus bill from Margie Steele, Christine Heaton, Linda Marcotte, and Karen Carbonneau of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

It was their way of saying, “Thanks a million!” for his support of numerous Puc Puggy Chapter DAR projects throughout the year using his graphics and computer technology experience as well as setting up many public displays for them.