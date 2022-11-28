76.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Villager gets ‘$1 million bill’ as surprise on 80th birthday

By Staff Report

Village of Charlotte resident Chuck Marcotte received a “$1 million bill” at his 80th birthday celebration.

The Villager received the bogus bill from Margie Steele, Christine Heaton, Linda Marcotte, and Karen Carbonneau of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Villager Chuck Marcotte laughs as he receives a “$1 million bill” from members of the Puc Puggy DAR.

It was their way of saying, “Thanks a million!” for his support of numerous Puc Puggy Chapter DAR projects throughout the year using his graphics and computer technology experience as well as setting up many public displays for them.

