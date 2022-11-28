66.1 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Woman jailed after false report of vehicle hitting her shopping cart

By Staff Report
Tina Marie Nelson
Tina Marie Nelson

A woman was jailed after filing a false report about a vehicle hitting her shopping cart at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, last week summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.

Nelson signed a written statement claiming, “He smooshed me between my cart and my car,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer went to Lowe’s and asked to see surveillance footage. The footage showed the other vehicle did not hit Nelson’s shopping cart. In fact, Nelson pulled the shopping cart closer to her and was seen on surveillance “showing her dissatisfaction” to the other driver.

Nelson was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

